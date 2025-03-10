Apple's purported foldable iPad Pro might feature under-display Face ID

There are many rumors about Apple entering the foldable market soon. Most rumors suggest that the company is developing a book-style foldable iPhone, whose display details have also surfaced. The device is said to boast a hefty price tag of over $2,000, which is what most expect from Apple.

But Apple is also speculated to be working on a foldable iPad Pro. Speculations about this foldable iPad Pro with a 20-inch screen first emerged back in December 2024, and now a fresh leak has shared an interesting detail about the product.

This piece of information comes from Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station aka DCS. In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, DCS has claimed that the prototype of the foldable iPad Pro features an under-display Face ID, which would mean that the device will have an uninterrupted display, eliminating the need for the Dynamic Island.

The leaker writes, "The engineering version has an 18.8-inch screen and uses a metal meta-lens. It mainly integrates Face ID Rx and Tx for under-screen 3D face recognition." But that's all the information DCS provided about the alleged foldable iPad Pro prototype. Previously, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also suggested that Apple's giant tablet would arrive by 2028. Apple reportedly doesn't want its foldable iPad to have a display crease.

Under-display Face ID has been rumored for future iPhones for years. If this leak signals real progress, we may finally be able to see Apple utilizing under-display technology on iPhones. There were also rumors about Apple working on a foldable MacBook, which is rumored to arrive sometime in 2027 or 2028.

For now, it is unclear, which will be Apple's first foldable device—an iPhone or an iPad? Or perhaps Apple isn't planning to release a foldable product in the near future. Only time will tell.