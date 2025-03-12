Apple's screen-equipped HomePod to enter mass production later this year, says analyst

Apple HomePod 2

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on social media that Apple's display-equipped HomePod will enter mass production after this year's WWDC event. The analyst echoed the claims made around three months back when Kuo said the device's mass production had been pushed from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025.

Kuo might be hinting at the rumored smart home hub, which is expected to feature an iPad-like display on top of a speaker unit. The device has reportedly been pushed multiple times for various reasons, including delays in software development and the lack of advanced Siri features.

However, there is more to the speaker's extended timeline than Apple Intelligence. The Cupertino giant is also expected to bring a 'dramatic' UI overhaul across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS platforms. This could be another reason the next-gen HomePod can't arrive on the shelves sooner.

"Beyond Apple Intelligence, the issues also involve ensuring the HomePod’s interface aligns with new OS updates (like iOS 19) set to roll out across other devices in 2H25. This alignment is essential for seamlessly integrating new products into Apple’s ecosystem," Kuo said in a post on X.

The rumored smart home hub is expected to come with a 6-inch to 7-inch display, an A18 chip, and support for Apple Intelligence. The company might be able to sell around 500,000 units of the device in the second half of 2025, as per the analyst.

A display-enabled HomePod might be Apple's move to reposition the HomePod lineup. That would be similar to what it has done with Apple Watch, transforming it from an iPhone accessory to a health-focused device.

With the Apple Car possibly out of the picture, the company is now paying full attention to building its smart home ecosystem by launching several new products. Apple is reportedly working on another smart display device with a robotic arm and exploring ideas for robots.

Kuo previously reported that Apple is working on a smart home IP camera that will offer wireless connectivity with the rumored smart home hub. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is also working on a smart doorbell with Face ID to unlock your door.