Apple's WWDC 2025 conference is coming June 9

It is time for Apple developers and enthusiasts to mark their calendars: Apple has officially announced the date of this year's Worldwide Developer Conference, or WWDC. In 2025, WWDC will be held online only from June 9 to June 13.

“We’re excited to mark another incredible year of WWDC with our global developer community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “We can’t wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate.”

Be there for the reveal of the latest Apple tools, frameworks, and features. Learn to elevate your apps and games through video sessions hosted by Apple engineers and designers. Engage with Apple experts in labs and connect with the worldwide developer community. All online and at no cost.

As usual, the keynote on June 9 will be streamed online on Apple's official website, the company's YouTube channel, and the Apple Developer app. Developers and students will also have an opportunity to watch the keynote at Apple Park, meet with Apple experts, and participate in group labs and special activities.

To most developers, WWDC is all about learning new dev tools and capabilities for their projects. For regular users, though, the most exciting part is the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and other updates. In 2025, Apple is expected to announce a big iOS revamp (the biggest since iOS 7) and talk a lot about its AI efforts, which, so far, are not doing very well.

Although Apple plans to host a special celebration on June 9, all four days of the conference will be held online, with free access for developers and students. You can learn more about the event on its official website. Microsoft, on the other hand, has its annual developer conference scheduled for May 19-22.