Arcade Paradise and Maid of Sker are free to claim on the Epic Games Store for a week

It's giveaway time on the Epic Games Store again. The Floppy Knights freebie from last week just expired, and that means the promised copies of Arcade Paradise and Maid of Sker have become the latest games to go free for all PC gamers. You have an entire week to claim the titles for your Epic Games Store library.

Arcade Paradise is a business sim where you open and manage an arcade, hopefully making it a thriving business. Set in the 1990s, the title has you taking the role of Ashley, who is running the family's struggling laundromat business. However, the arcade cabinets in the backroom soon become the main source of income, and you as the player must grow the business from there.

Other than the business side of things, players can play their own arcade games too, and some of them even include cooperative play. Doug Cockle, who voices Geralt from The Witcher franchise of games, plays the role of Ashley's father, who "helps" with the laundromat via many phone calls.

The next game, Maid of Sker, is for horror fans, coming in as an experience inspired by Welsh and British folklore. The first-person survival horror entry takes place in late 1800s in the remote Sker Hotel, where Thomas Evans is attempting to find Elisabeth Williams. The residents of the hotel are blind, but can track Thomas down using the sounds he makes, where even breathing must be controlled.

Stealth and distractions are the methods players have to avoid these monstrous individuals for the most part, while also completing puzzles and finding clues. A sound-based weapon to stun enemies does become available later, though ammo can be very scarce.

The Arcade Paradise and Maid of Sker giveaways are slated to end on July 25, with the next Epic Games Store freebie, a copy of F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, landing on the same day.