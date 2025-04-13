Are you motion sick? Study shows how just a minute of bass could help you

Motion sickness can be a real annoying and anxiety-inducing problem for those who have to deal with. A team of researchers at Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine has developed a device that uses sound stimulation to reduce symptoms of motion sickness.

Led by Takumi Kagawa and Masashi Kato, the study found that exposing the inner ear to sound waves for just one minute alleviates discomfort such as dizziness and nausea in people reading in moving vehicles. These findings, published in Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine, offer a potential new approach for managing motion sickness.

“Our study demonstrated that short-term stimulation using a unique sound called 'sound spice®' alleviates symptoms of motion sickness, such as nausea and dizziness,” said Kagawa. “The effective sound level falls within the range of everyday environmental noise exposure, suggesting that the sound technology is both effective and safe.”

This research builds on recent evidence showing that stimulating the inner ear with sound can improve balance. The team identified a 100 Hz test tone (mid-bass) frequency as optimal for activating the vestibular system, the part of the inner ear that controls balance and spatial orientation. Kato explained the mechanism behind the device, stating, “Vibrations at the unique sound stimulate the otolithic organs in the inner ear, which detect linear acceleration and gravity. This suggests that a unique sound stimulation can broadly activate the vestibular system, which is responsible for maintaining balance and spatial orientation.”

The researchers tested the device by exposing participants to the sound and then inducing motion sickness using swings, driving simulators, and car rides. Symptoms were measured through postural control tests, ECG readings, and Motion Sickness Assessment Questionnaires. Exposure to the sound before testing was found to enhance sympathetic nerve activation, which is often disrupted in motion sickness cases. Participants reported reduced symptoms, including lightheadedness and nausea.

“These results suggest that activation of sympathetic nerves, which are often dysregulated in motion sickness, was objectively improved by the unique sound exposure,” Kato explained.

The team also emphasized the safety of the technology. “The health risk of short-term exposure to our unique sound is minimal,” said Kagawa. “Given that the stimulus level is well below workplace noise safety standards, this stimulation is expected to be safe when used properly.”

Their findings suggest a safe and effective way to address motion sickness during travel, potentially benefiting millions of people worldwide. The researchers aim to further refine the technology and expand its application to various travel scenarios, including air and sea travel.

Source: Nagoya University, J-STAGE | Image via Depositphotos

This article was generated with some help from AI and reviewed by an editor.