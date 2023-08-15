Armored Core PC IV PC hardware requirements include ray tracing options

Armored Core IV: Fires of Rubicon is the latest FromSoftware developed game, as well as the latest title in its sci-fi mech action series. This week, the developer posted the final hardware requirements for the PC version of the game, and it includes versions when ray tracing effects are turned on or off.

The post on X (formerly Twitter) (Via Kotaku) would seem to indicate that FromSoftware considers ray tracing support to be an important visual feature for Armored Core IV, but also wants to give gamers who might not have the most high-end PC the option to play the game by turning off ray tracing.

Here's what PC gamers should look for if they want to play the game on their rig:

Minimum requirements with ray tracing off OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K, Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 (4GB), AMD Radeon RX 480 (4GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

Storage: 60GB

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device Recommended requirements with ray tracing off OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700, Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060 (6GB), AMD Radeon RX 590 (8GB), or Intel ARC A750 (8GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

Storage: 60GB

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device Minimum requirements with ray tracing on Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K, Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 7 1800x, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB

DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

Storage: 60GB

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device Recommended requirements with ray tracing on OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700, Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 2070 (8GB) / AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT (8GB) / Intel ARC A770 (16GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

Storage: 60GB

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Overall, even when ray tracing is turned on, the PC hardware specs needed for Armored Core IV are fairly reasonable. Even the storage amount is not as high as other games we have seen released in 2023 that have reached or exceeded 100GB. However, we do wonder why FromSoftware didn't specify SSD storage in some requirement levels as other games have done this year.

If you own a PS4 or PS5 console, or an Xbox Series X or S console, you can preorder Armored Core IV now at Amazon. You can preorder the PC version on Steam. The game will launch on the PC first on August 24, followed by the console versions on August 25.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.