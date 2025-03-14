As God of War turns 20, Sony brings iconic skins to Ragnarok to celebrate on PC and PS5

It was 2005 when Sony and Santa Monica Studio put forth God of War, an action game that would spawn a franchise that would span multiple generations of PlayStation consoles. Today, Sony announced its plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary, and an update to God of War Ragnarök is one of its main components.

Dubbed the Dark Odyssey Collection, the working name of the project before it became God of War, the new update is hitting God of War Ragnarök PC and PlayStation 5 players on March 20, and it's full of appearance changes to characters as well as Kratos' weapons.

"Inspired by the working name of God of War (2005) and the skin that originally appeared in God of War II as a reward for beating the game on God Mode difficulty, we are bringing the classic black and gold theme for the 20th anniversary," says the developer. "Once the update is live, you’ll be able to access the collection below from any Lost Items chest in the base game or automatically while in Valhalla."

Outside of Kratos' new look, fresh companion armor skins, weapon appearances and attachments, and more are a part of the update's bundle. Here's everything included in it:

Dark Odyssey Kratos Appearance

Dark Odyssey Armor Set for Kratos (Dark Odyssey Breastplate, Dark Odyssey Bracers, Dark Odyssey Belt)

Dark Odyssey Vestment for Atreus

Dark Odyssey Witch Frock for Freya

Dark Odyssey Leviathan Axe [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Knob [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Blades of Chaos [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Handles [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Draupnir Spear [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Hind [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Guardian Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Dauntless Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Stone Wall Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Shatter Start Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Onslaught Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Spartan Aspis Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Rönd

The update will let players use a new "Edit Appearance" option on Kratos' items to use these new skins.

Sony and Santa Monica Studio are also hosting a number of real-world promotions to celebrate the anniversary. This includes a Gallery Nucleus Exhibition in Los Angeles, California, from March 15 through 23, featuring new artwork, concept art, and memorabilia from the game's development.

A new line of 20th anniversary God of War merchandise is also launching, which has a two-volume retrospective book set detailing the series' development, an art print collection, plushies, a 13-disc soundtrack vinyl set, a T-shirt collection, and more. All these are set to be offered from various Sony partners later this month, with pre-orders starting soon.