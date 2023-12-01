As Microsoft also pushes it to Windows 10, buggy Copilot puts the brakes on Windows 11 23H2

Although initially it was expected that Copilot is going to be an AI assistant exclusively for Windows 11, that changed quickly as Microsoft also introduced the feature to Windows 10. To entice those who weren't too keen about it, Microsoft explained in a lengthy blog post why users would want to have the feature even if they may feel they don't need it.

Besides that, the company is also experimenting a lot with the Copilot button placement as it is now testing to see if it fits better somewhere around the corner of the screen where the Show desktop option lies.

All this experimentation certainly comes at a cost as Copilot seems to be breaking one thing or the other fairly regularly, though it is sort of expected too given that the feature is pretty new. Still, users shouldn't need to be going through such experiences on non-Insider builds.

Microsoft had already confirmed that Copilot can mess up desktop icons on Windows 11 as they would move unexpectedly on multi-monitor setups which is why the feature was blocked on such systems. And now that Copilot is on Windows 10, this unresolved bug, too, has invited itself there with the latest Windows 10 22H2 update (KB5032278).

Aside from that, the company has also put a safeguard in place, which is essentially a compatibility hold such that these PCs will not be offered the Windows 11 23H2 update. The tech giant has also urged such users to not manually update their systems to version 23H2.

On its Windows health dashboard, Microsoft writes:

Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview). To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration. You might also not be able to update to Windows 11, version 23H2 as we have applied a compatibility hold on devices encountering this issue. If your organization is using Windows Update for Business reports, the safeguard ID is 47615939. Note We recommend that you do not attempt to manually update to Windows 11, version 23H2 using the Update now button or the Media Creation Tool until this issue has been resolved and the safeguard removed.

You may find more details about it on this page on Microsoft's official website.