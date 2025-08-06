Ashes of the Singularity II announced promising even larger battles, new faction, and more

A sequel for the 2016-released Ashes of the Singularity has officially been confirmed, and the original developer and publisher duo, Oxide Games and Stardock Entertainment, are back for this release too. Check out the debut trailer above.

Ashes of the Singularity II is under development with a significantly expanded team compared to the original, according to today's announcement. It will be adding in a range of fresh units and gameplay systems for real-time strategy fans to dive into. More options for strategic gameplay, more intricate base building, and better enemy AI are listed as features for the new game as well.

"Ten years ago, we set a new, literal benchmark for RTS games with massive battles and groundbreaking technology," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock Entertainment. "With Ashes of the Singularity II, we’re raising the bar even higher, delivering strategic gameplay depth that RTS fans have always dreamed of.”

The storyline of Ashes of the Singularity II will take place in 2031, with a complete single-player campaign, as well as cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes, being confirmed as features today.

Moreover, a third faction is joining the fray this time, with Humans joining the fight alongside the original games' Post-Human Coalition and the Substrate.

"Obviously, in the first game, the number one request was to have a human faction," adds Wardell. “Back then, we just couldn’t support having thousands of organic, walking, squishy people in the world and thus had to design in favor of machines. We’re really excited to bring the humans into the war and watch how they fare against the massive mechanical armies of the Substrate and PHC.”

Ashes of the Singularity II is targeting a broad 2026 release window, with the team hoping to launch the title as the original celebrates its 10th anniversary. Its Steam store page is already up for wishlisting over here.

