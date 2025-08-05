Assassin's Creed Mirage, 9 Kings, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft today announced what it has planned for Xbox Game Pass subscribers to receive in the first half of August. The latest releases wave does not have any day-one drops, but a healthy selection of hit indies as well as a recent Assassin's Creed game are a part of it.

The 2023-released Assassin's Creed Mirage is joining the roster of Ubisoft games available on Xbox Game Pass. This is the sole non-RPG game that has been released in the franchise in a long time, telling the tale of Assassin Basim Ibn Ishaq in ninth-century Baghdad.

On the indie front, the recently released early access hit 9 Kings is soon coming to subscribers too, and it is joined by the co-op title Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a returning game to Game Pass.

Here are all the games Microsoft announced for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming today:

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6

(Xbox Series X|S) – August 6 Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6

(Xbox Series X|S) – August 6 MechWarrior 5: Clans (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6

(Xbox Series X|S) – August 6 Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6

(Xbox Series X|S) – August 6 Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 7

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 7 Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 12

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 12 9 Kings (Game Preview) (PC) – August 14

Don't forget that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced will be available to all subscribers on August 12 as well. This upgrade carries a performance mode for Xbox Series X, higher graphics for PC, the return of Dark Rot, developer commentary, and more.

August 15 is when three games will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass library. These are Anthem (as the game's servers prep for shutdown), Farming Simulator 22, and Persona 3 Reload.

With this bunch of games out of the way, expect the next Game Pass announcement to land in about two weeks, which should cover what's incoming in the second half of August.