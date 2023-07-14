Assassin's Creed Mirage haptic suit announced so you can feel the game's impacts

Ubisoft's big game for the second half of 2023 is Assassin's Creed Mirage. Most people will play the game with a game controller, but a company called OWO will offer a very different way to experience the events in the game.

OWO will sell a suit with a haptic system built into it that will work directly with Assassin's Creed Mirage. The company states:

Now, you will not impersonate Basim, you will be Basim. Use your uncanny skills to avoid being seen while seeking justice. Using the OWO System, you will be able to feel your precise movements when you take down your targets. But beware! They are out to get you. Don't let your enemies get too close or you will feel the consequences.

The suit will be set up by the OWO app for iOS, Android, and PC. The company says:

Download My OWO App and live the game to the fullest by calibrating your OWO Skin. The App saves your stats, so your calibration will be automatically customized every time you play. You can also modify the intensity whenever you want, even while you are playing!

The suit will come with a digital code to download the full game. OWO is already selling a Founder's Edition version of its haptic suit, which supports a number of games, for the price of €499. The company has not announced a release date or a price point for the Assassin's Creed Mirage version of the suit.

The latest game in the franchise is set in 9th-century Baghdad, with the player controlling the new Basim character as he starts as a simple thief and turns into a full member of the Assassin Brotherhood. Ubisoft will launch the game on October 12 for the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, and it will also be available for Amazon's Luna streaming service.

