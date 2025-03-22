Assassin's Creed Shadows surpass Origins and Odyssey launches, touts 2 million players

Ubisoft's latest game launch seems to be going well for the company. For the second day in a row, the French publisher has shared performance numbers for Assassin's Creed Shadows. It was only a few hours after launch that the feudal Japan-set RPG crossed the one million players mark, and now, two days into launch, it has doubled that number.

At the same time, Ubisoft has confirmed that Shadows has also managed to surpass two previous launches in the hit franchise. They are Assassin's Creed Origins from 2017, the title that kicked off the series' genre switch from action stealth to being role-playing titles, as well as its 2018-released sequel—Assassin's Creed Odyssey—that expanded on the formula.

"2 MILLION PLAYERS! We’re thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone," says Ubisoft on a social media post on X. "Assassin's Creed Shadows has now surpassed the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey. Thank you for joining the journey in Feudal Japan!"

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is understandably missing from the announcement. The 2020-released RPG went on to break almost all previous Ubisoft sales records. Prior to Assassin's Creed Shadows' launch, the company said pre-orders for the title were "tracking solidly", reportedly holding a similar to Odyssey's numbers.

Once again, the company hasn't shared official sales numbers for Assassin's Creed Shadows yet though, with the social media post specifically using the word "players," just like with the one million players announcement from yesterday. The Ubisoft+ subscription service users will also fall into this group, considering it offers complete access to the RPG for $17.99 a month, much cheaper than the upfront $70 asking price for a copy.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available across PC (Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Apple Silicon Macs, and Amazon Luna.