Assassin's Creed Shadows will join the 'stream your own game' library of Xbox

It was late last year when Microsoft expanded its Xbox Cloud Gaming platform to go beyond just titles in the Xbox Game Pass library. The long-hinted at "stream your own game" feature began with a select list of 50 titles at first, letting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members stream a supported game, that they also owned, via the cloud to their preferred device.

Today, a brand-new title was confirmed as incoming to this streaming option: Assassin's Creed Shadows. The upcoming Ubisoft RPG will be a part of Xbox Cloud Gaming for those who purchase it on Xbox, letting players explore the Japan-set experience on almost any device with a browser.

Unfortunately, it's unclear when exactly the title will hit the service. The announcement message from Xbox social media today only said "a new addition to the 'Stream your own game' library is emerging from the darkness soon," without giving any information on if this will be a day-one feature.

A new addition to the "Stream your own game" library is emerging from the darkness soon.



Stay on your toes for @assassinscreed Shadows: https://t.co/6A8eWomFeR pic.twitter.com/eV93KrvpN4 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 14, 2025

To be clear, Assassin's Creed Shadows will not be a part of the Game Pass library itself. When it hits the "stream your own game" service, a copy of the game as well as an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership will be required to use this cloud play feature.

For anyone looking to pick up the game on console, be sure to check out the performance modes Ubisoft's detailed recently. Per the announcement, 30, 40, and 60FPS modes will be available on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is launching on March 20 across PC (Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Apple Silicon Macs, and Amazon Luna.