Asus ROG launches 360 AIO ARGB cooler with a massive curved AMOLED display

ASUS has announced the ROG Ryuo IV SLC 360 ARGB, an all-in-one water cooler that packs a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, and apparently the largest of its kind on the market. This screen is intended to provide system monitoring capabilities, displaying real-time data such as performance metrics during intensive tasks. While ASUS suggests this feature eliminates the need for additional monitoring software, the actual utility and accuracy of this remains to be seen.

The cooling system consists of a copper water block paired with a 360 mm aluminum radiator, connected through 200 mm FEP sleeved tubing. Its fans, measuring 120 mm each, are reported to operate at sound levels of 39.6 dB while delivering airflow of up to 71.4 CFM (cubic feet per minute). The fan speeds are adjustable between 500 and 2650 RPM via PWM/DC control. While these specifications sound quite good on paper, their real-world effectiveness will likely depend on specific setups and ambient conditions.

Socket compatibility extends to Intel LGA1851 and 1700, and AMD AM4 and AM5 platforms, which could lower its appeal for some users still on older platforms. It has also been suggested that the display might offer some cool data visualization during high workloads.

The company plans to release this cooler before the "618" Mid-Year Shopping Festival in China, initially with the 360 mm radiator model. There are hints at smaller variants for compact builds, though no official confirmation has been provided. ASUS has not disclosed pricing yet.

A similar product, the TRYX Panorama AIO, features a smaller 6.5-inch L-shaped screen. Other similar interesting PC products that we have covered in the past include the likes of the Gigabyte AORUS P1200W SMPS that also comes with a display and Nagao's GPU mirror, among others.

Source: Asus via 远古时代装机猿 (BiliBili)

This article was generated with some help from AI and reviewed by an editor.