At Build 2023, Microsoft unveils new Fabric OneLake Shortcuts for ADLS, AWS, Google Storage

At Build 2023 today, Microsoft unveiled its new Fabric analytics platform which essentially unifies the power of the different products into one, all wrapped up with the goodness of AI.

Alongside Fabric, the company also unveiled its new OneLake software as a service (SaaS). Fabric and OneLake will go hand in hand since it will be the unified storage solution available to all Fabric tenants. Microsoft is referring to OneLake as the "OneDrive for data" as it is similar to how OneDrive is for Microsoft 365 services.

Microsoft on its blog post explains:

Microsoft Fabric comes with a SaaS, multi-cloud data lake called OneLake that is built-in and automatically available to every Fabric tenant. All Fabric workloads are automatically wired into OneLake, just like all Microsoft 365 applications are wired into OneDrive. OneLake serves developers, business analysts, and business users alike, helping eliminate pervasive and chaotic data silos created by different developers provisioning and configuring their own isolated storage accounts. Instead, OneLake provides a single, unified storage system for all developers, where discovery and sharing of data is easy with policy and security settings are enforced centrally.

The new Microsoft Fabric OneLake is based on and fully compatible with Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 (ADLSg2). Speaking of Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS), OneLake has the capability to virtualize Data Lake storage too, using a feature known as "Shortcuts". Not only ADSL, Shortcuts will work with AWS S3 (Amazon Web Services Simple Storage Service) as well. And Microsoft adds that Google Storage support is also coming soon.

You can sign up for a free trial of Microsoft Fabric on the official website on this page. You can also learn more about Fabric if you are curious on at this link.

In case you want to read more, you can find the rest of the Build 2023 coverage here.