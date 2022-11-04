Audio sync issues might be why you are not getting Windows 11 22H2

Microsoft has updated its official Windows Health Dashboard documentation with details about a new bug you might encounter while gaming on a system with Windows 11 2022 Update. According to the company, clips recorded using Xbox Game Bar might have audio sync issues, especially when using the "Record last 30 seconds" feature. Interestingly, the bug affects not just Xbox Game Bar—Microsoft says video recording apps that use the same underlying Windows libraries and APIs might also be affected.

Microsoft considers the audio sync bug in Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2) serious enough to issue an upgrade block. If you previously used the capture feature in Xbox Game Bar, Windows 11 2022 Update will not be available until Microsoft provides a permanent fix.

Those already using the latest Windows 11 release can resolve the problem by downloading KB5018496, an optional cumulative update. It will arrive for all users later this month and lift the upgrade block, allowing affected gamers to get their Windows 11 systems to the most recent version. KB5018496 is the same update that brings redesigned notification area and a quirky hidden "compact taskbar" to Windows 11 2022 Update users.

Microsoft says the problem affects only Windows 11 2022 Update, so those preferring gaming on Windows 10 should not be afraid of ruined game recordings. According to Valve, quite a large chunk of customers can have peace of mind since only 23% of Steam users have moved to Windows 11.