Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently notified its customers about the retirement of several services, including Cloud9, CodeCommit, and CloudSearch. AWS is no longer onboarding new customers to these services. However, AWS has no plans to change the features that are already available in these services. AWS will continue to serve them reliably and will support customers in migrating to other AWS or third-party solutions. Check out some of the affected services below:

AWS Cloud9:

AWS Cloud9 is a cloud-based integrated development environment (IDE) that allows users to write, run, and debug code within a web browser. It comes with a code editor, debugger, and terminal. Although AWS doesn't have a direct alternative to Cloud9, AWS recommends customers consider AWS IDE Toolkits and AWS CloudShell to interact with AWS resources.

AWS CodeCommit:

AWS CodeCommit is a managed source control service that hosts private Git repositories. CodeCommit supports pull requests, branching, and merging. CodeCommit customers can now migrate their Git repositories to other Git providers, including GitHub and GitLab, using several methods, such as cloning the repository, mirroring, or migrating specific branches.

AWS CloudSearch:

Amazon CloudSearch is a managed service that allows users to set up, manage, and scale a search solution for any website or application. It supports popular search features such as highlighting, autocomplete, and geospatial search. AWS recommends customers to explore OpenSearch Service to get the latest search capabilities.

In addition to the above, AWS is also discontinuing the popular S3 Select, SimpleDB, Forecast, Data Pipeline, Amazon QLDB, and CodeStar.

AWS's strategy of releasing subpar alternatives to popular tools in an attempt to capture a larger share of cloud services within organizations seems to be faltering. The company's apparent focus on attracting customers through vendor lock-in rather than providing superior products may be hindering its success in the long run.

Source: Jeff Barr