Bandai Namco and A24 announce Elden Ring live-action movie, Alex Garland directing

FromSoftware's Elden Ring is coming to the big screen. The game's publisher, Bandai Namco Entertainment, and movie production company A24 have announced a partnership that will see the popular action game being adapted to live-action movie form.

Alex Garland has been announced as the writer and director of the project. He has previously been involved with movies like Civil War, Annihilation, and Ex Machina, while also being the writer behind projects like Dredd and 28 Days Later.

FromSoftware famously worked with A Song of Ice and Fire series author George R. R. Martin to build up its lore. The author is also attached to the movie now, this time as a producer alongside Vince Gerardis, Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, and Allon Reich.

Winner of numerous Game of the Year Awards in 2022, Elden Ring turned out to be a massive success for the developer and publisher. Bandai Namco recently announced that the Souls-like RPG has sold over 30 million copies so far.

Where the story will be set in the movie is a mystery. The game itself takes place following a cataclysmic chain of events, named The Shattering, that has effectively killed the world. The movie might take place before the event, during it, or even tell a story set in the same timeline as the game. In any case, it may be years before we hear about the movie project again.

FromSoftware has been building upon Elden Ring since its launch, too. Last year, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion launched, taking players to an entirely different realm to tell another story in the dark fantasy universe. Soon, a spin-off title will launch out of the studio, too. Titled Elden Ring Nightreign, the cooperative multiplayer-focused title shakes up the gameplay loop and pacing entirely.