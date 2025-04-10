Beat 'em up game River City Girls is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

It's giveaway time on the Epic Games Store again. The latest promotion is taking over from last week's Cat Quest II freebie. Following the refresh, PC gamers can now claim River City Girls as their new giveaway right now. As always, you have seven days to add the latest game permanently to your library.

Developed by WayForward and released in 2019, River City Girls is a beat 'em up experience that has two girls, Misako and Kyoko, fighting to rescue their boyfriends, Kunio and Riki. The title features a retro-inspired 16-bit graphics style and anime-style cutscenes to progress the story between levels. Two-player cooperative play is available too, though only locally.

Like other arcade side-scrolling action games, combat involves combos, counters, throws, and special attacks, alongside weapons and items for dealing even more damage. Players can even recruit defeated enemies as temporary allies. The two girls also level up over time, unlocking more moves to deal with the increasing difficulty.

Here's how the setting is described by the developer:

There's trouble once again on the mean streets of River City, but this time the boys are in over their heads! In this all-new entry in the legendary beat-'em-up series, hot-blooded heroes Kunio and Riki have been captured, leaving it to their hard-hitting girlfriends, Kyoko and Misako, to serve up some payback.

River City Girls is now free to claim on the Epic Games Store. The title usually costs $29.99 to purchase when not on sale, but here it's yours to keep without paying a dime. At the same time, anyone jumping into the free-to-play game Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms via the Epic Games Store will receive a goodie pack valued at $100 until Thursday.

The next giveaway at the store is slated to kick off on April 17.