Beats launches new PowerBeats Pro 2, the first Apple earbuds with heart rate tracking

Apple-owned Beats has just unveiled the new PowerBeats Pro 2, a fresh pair of earbuds with some unique features and serious upgrades over the previous-generation Beats earbuds.

The PowerBeats Pro 2 still costs $249. However, in the second generation, the earbuds offer heart rate monitoring for workouts and the same technology that the Apple Watch uses to track your heart rate. This is the first Apple earbuds with active heart rate monitoring, a feature that has long been rumored to come to the AirPods Pro lineup.

Heart rate monitoring works when you launch a workout using a compatible app. However, if you have an Apple Watch, the operating system will prioritize data from your smartwatch, even though Apple says both devices return similar tracking results.

Other improvements over the original PowerBeats Pro include Apple's signature H-series processor for audio devices. The new earbuds feature the H2 chip, which enables active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ, and spatial audio.

Beats also redesigned the charging case, which is now 33% smaller and supports wireless charging. Color options include Jet Black, Electric Orange, Hyper Purple, and Quick Sand. Other changes include improved hooks made of light nickel-titanium alloy for better comfort, 20% less weight, and an extra ear tip size to fit more ears (a USB cable is not included, though). Additionally, each earbud is sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating.

As for battery life, Apple promises up to 10 hours on a single charge. With the charging case, you can get up to 45 hours of battery life, and a quick five-minute charging provides up to 90 minutes of playback.

You can now preorder the new PowerBeats Pro 2 on the official Apple website. Each color variant costs $249.99 (Apple adds three months of Apple Music with each purchase), with shipments scheduled to begin on February 13. The earbuds work with Apple-made products, such as iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Android devices.