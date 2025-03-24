Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gets April release date on PlayStation 5

Xbox and PC players have been enjoying Bethesda and MachineGames' latest game with the globe-trotting archaeologist since last year. While a PlayStation version has been announced for more than a few months now, a release date has yet to materialize until now.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is launching on the PlayStation 5 on April 17. Bethesda revealed the launch date today with a cheeky crossover with Sony's Uncharted series, which features a different type of tomb raider. Watch the new trailer featuring Nolan North (Nathan Drake voice actor) and Troy Baker (Indiana Jones voice actor) below.

The developer says that PlayStation 5 Pro owners will be receiving a "visually optimized" experience as well, meaning it will feature some sort of graphical upgrades over the Xbox Series X and standard PlayStation 5 visuals.

Here's how Bethesda introduced Sony players to the title that's soon hitting their platform:

PlayStation 5 players prepare to step into the boots of the iconic adventurer and experience an authentic Indiana Jones​​​​​​™ journey set in 1937, between the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark™ and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade™. In this cinematic, single-player adventure, players will use Indy's whip and wits to navigate a narrative-driven world of adventure, immersive action, and intriguing puzzles. Combine stealthy infiltration, first-person melee, and gunplay to sneak, fight and puzzle while confronting sinister forces around the world as Indiana Jones.

Much like the Xbox and PC versions, an advanced access scheme is available for PlayStation 5 players who may be looking to dive into the adventure earlier than everyone else. Pre-orders for the Premium Edition or the Collector's Edition (physical only) offer two days of early play starting from April 15.

Just like on other platforms, the Premium Edition comes with access to the game's first expansion pack, The Order of Giants, for no extra cost too, alongside some other in-game goodies. Pre-orders for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are going live today for PlayStation 5.

Lastly, MachineGames is preparing a new update for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle that's slated to land on April 15 across all platforms. This will carry two new whip abilities, Open Season and Sleight of Hand, for inflicting more damage and stealing weapons from enemies.