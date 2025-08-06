Bing Image Creator now offers OpenAI's GPT-4o image generation model for free

Microsoft has announced that Bing Image Creator now offers free access to OpenAI’s latest GPT-4o image generation model. Earlier this year, OpenAI integrated image generation directly into GPT-4o, moving away from standalone models like DALL-E.

The GPT-4o model excels at accurately rendering text and precisely following user prompts by leveraging its extensive knowledge and conversational context. It also enables users to edit uploaded images or generate entirely new visuals using the uploaded content as a creative reference. Since this updated model creates more detailed pictures, images take longer to render when compared to the Dall-E 3 model.

Based on user feedback, Bing Image Creator will continue to offer the older DALL-E 3 model alongside the new GPT-4o image generation model. When creating an image, users can choose the model they prefer. As before, Bing Image Creator remains free to use, with 15 fast generations available. Once this limit is reached, fast generations will require 10 Microsoft Rewards points per image. However, users can continue generating unlimited images at standard speed.

The Bing team shared the following update regarding the availability of the GPT-4o model in Bing Image Creator:

We recognize that creativity is nothing without freedom. That’s why now, with just a click, you can switch models to DALL-E3 to not only get quick AI image generation, but also more options to choose from – all with the same look and feel you’ve been accustomed to from Bing Image Creator.

The updated Bing Image Creator can be accessed via bing.com/create, the Bing mobile apps, Copilot Search, or by entering a prompt directly into the Bing search bar or the Edge address bar. If you have a ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, or Free account, you can also access the GPT-4o image generation model for free.