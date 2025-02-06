Black Ops 6, NBA 2K25, and more join Xbox Free Play Days weekend offer

Microsoft offers Xbox Game Pass subscribers access to a selection of new games every weekend. These Free Play Days offers have just been refreshed, and the latest games to try out have been revealed to be Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, NBA 2K25, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 trial offer is actually available to all players on Xbox, and it does not require a Game Pass subscription to jump in. Activision and Treyarch are opening up the game's multiplayer and zombie portions for anyone to try until February 10. This involves having access to over 10 multiplayer maps, more than five modes, as well as the Liberty Falls and The Tomb, round-based zombie maps for PvE action.

Coming back to standard Free Play Days games, Game Pass Core, Standard, and Ultimate membership holders can now jump into NBA 2K25 as well. This basketball experience for sports fans touts an updated career mode, an enhanced "dribble engine" for authentic movements from players, streetball options, reworked shooting, and even more animation realism over previous versions.

Lastly, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed is a recently released beat 'em up experience featuring the famous turtle brothers. The title has you and friends team up to discover a new threat that's developing due to the release of the mutagenic ooze again. There is a 2-hour time limit to playing this game, though.

Below are links to the Microsoft Store pages for all three games that are on offer this weekend, and each one currently features discounts too:

This weekend's Free Play Days promotions will end on Sunday, February 9, at 11:59 p.m. PT. After this, expect the next round of Xbox weekend offers to go live on February 13.