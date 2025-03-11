Bluesky now lets you upload videos up to three minutes long

After previously adding the ability to share videos up to a minute long, Bluesky is rolling out a new update to its platform that extends the time limit to three minutes. The newly extended video-sharing option now brings Bluesky in line with its competitors such as X (formerly Twitter) and Meta's Threads.

For comparison, X allows users to share videos up to 4 hours long (on the website and iOS), provided that they are Premium subscribers, which is 2 minutes and 20 seconds for free users. On the other hand, Meta's Threads allows users to share videos up to 5 minutes long.

The new update is arriving with the update version 1.99 and was announced on the Bluesky platform. Here is the complete changelog of the update (via TechCrunch):

Videos are now up to 3 minutes long!

A DMs "inbox" to approve or reject new direct messages

You can now mute accounts from a post's "..." menu

An improved moderation reporting flow

Better tablet-size layouts on Web

Better error reporting during sign up

Bluesky's new upgraded limit of uploading up to three minutes long video also gives a TikTok alternative which is having a gloomy situation in the US. Recently, Bluesky also introduced a custom feed for vertical videos on its mobile app. On the positive side, President Trump has recently said that he has four bidders in line for TikTok and a deal could come through soon.

Additionally, the new update also adds a new "Chat requests" feature that will show messages from unknown users in a separate inbox, similar to Instagram. Users then can decide if they wish to receive messages from that unknown person or not. Furthermore, the update also adds the option to mute accounts from posts using the 3-dot menu.

Bluesky also gets an optimized web interface for tablets and is making it better to report error during sign-ups.