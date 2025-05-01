BOOX's new 25" e-ink monitor is easy on your eyes, but they will get wet once you see price

Following the recent launch of a pair of new 7-inch readers, BOOX is launching a much bigger and more radical solution for e-ink lovers. Meet the Mira Pro (Color Version), a 25-inch colorful e-ink monitor that promises to be easy on your eyes while simultaneously watering them with its price tag.

E-ink monitors are a rather niche concept with a simple idea: bring all the benefits of paper-like e-ink readers to your computer. The Mira Pro (Color Version) is an upgrade to the regular black-and-white Mira Pro. It promises 4,096 colors and 16 levels of gray, making the monitor much more convenient in day-to-day PC use. It has a dual-tone frontlight (in e-readers, the light shines onto the screen, not from the back of it, which is why they are easier on your eyes) with adjustable warmth and four refresh modes.

Speaking of refresh rate, do not expect this to be your regular gaming 144Hz display. E-ink is much slower to refresh with a lot of ghosting (that is just how this tech works), so BOOX implemented a special fast-refresh mode that reduces ghosting and speeds up the monitor.

Other aspects of this quirky screen include a resolution of 3,200 x 1,800 (145 ppi) and four ports: HDMI, Mini HDMI, USB Type-C, and DisplayPort. There is also a DC port for power. BOOX also equipped the Mira Pro (Color Version) with two speakers, two buttons, and a scroll wheel. In the box, you will also find an ergonomic stand that lets you adjust height, tilt, and pivot for the most comfortable position. You can also mount the Mira Pro on a standard VESA 75 mount.

As for the price, things get less exciting here. BOOX asks a staggering $1,899.99 for the Mira Pro (Color Version). It is now available for order on the official BOOX website.