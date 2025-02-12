Borderlands 4 release date and gameplay trailer drop during State of Play

Gearbox and 2K have officially revealed that Borderlands 4 will launch on September 23, 2025. Vault Hunters can dive into the chaos on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

A new trailer at State of Play provided a teasing look at the action, with assurances of even more outrageous over-the-top combat, weird enemies, and piles of loot on the new world Kairos. Borderlands 4 aims to take the series to the next level, building on the old gameplay with a range of new movement abilities.

Gamers can look forward to using gliding, dodging, double jumping, and even a static-point grappling hook to move around the battlefield and bring havoc from every angle. The new traversal mechanics are aimed at bringing a new layer of skill and dynamism to the Borderlands franchise.

Creative director Graeme Timmins has indicated that the game's open world and new movement mechanics will be so engaging that the earlier games will feel constricting to play.

"Borderlands 4 is about freedom and being badass,” said Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford at The Game Awards 2024 in December 2024. “This is by far the biggest and most insane world we’ve ever made - it's overloaded with jerkface ratnozzle scrote monsters that need to be put down with the most over-the-top hardcore nuts op guns and loot in any game ever. Oh, and the story also seriously kicks ass!”

2K Games stated that having sold more than 87 million copies, to date, the Borderlands franchise has garnered committed fanbase. The players can stay informed about Borderlands 4 and wishlist the title on Steam or Epic Games Store.

The release date announcement comes after remarks from Gearbox's parent Take-Two that Borderlands 4 will not come out close to the release of GTA 6, also due for a Fall 2025 release. Although GTA 6's release date is not yet confirmed, the Borderlands 4 announcement provides a clue on a possible release date.