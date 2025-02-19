Buying Books in Google Play Books for iOS is easier than ever

Apple has traditionally maintained a high control over its products like the App Store, restricting the usage of third-party systems for in-app purchases. Similarly, Apple prohibited e-book readers like Google Play Books from making a direct purchase. For instance, if a user wanted to purchase a book from an iPhone or iPad, the user had to go through a lengthy process of surfing through the Google Play Books website, find the book, and buy then buy it.

Following various lawsuits and regulatory pressures, Apple started concessions over its restrictions. But still, Apple hasn't fully opened the door for goods and services purchase. After Epic won the legal battle against Apple's anticompetitive App Store policies, developers started offering better prices outside the App Store.

Utilizing this change, Google is rolling out the "Get Book" button in the app. This button will take the user to the Google Play Books website where the user can purchase the selected e-book. This process should be quite convenient than manually surfing through the website.

After purchasing an e-book or an audiobook, users can utilize Google Play Family Library to share books with family members. Also, the purchased book can be accessed from any Android device, Apple device, or browser.

Apple is still trying hard it seems to prevent any third-party payments. Like, on clicking the "Get Book" button, the App Store displays this message, "You're about to leave the app and go to an external website. You will no longer be transacting with Apple. Any accounts or purchases made outside of this app will be managed by the developer "Google." Your App Store account, stored payment method, and related features, such as subscription management and refund requests, will not be available. Apple is not responsible for the privacy or security of transactions made with this developer."

Although Google has tried to make the process more suitable and timely, it isn't as straightforward as buying directly from the app itself.