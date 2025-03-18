Capcom launches Resident Evil 3 remake on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Capcom has been on a mission to bring its Resident Evil franchise to Apple platforms for some time now. This has resulted in the launches of Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 4, and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard across Mac, iPhone, and iPad devices in recent years. Today, that list has expanded once again. Capcom today released its remake of Resident Evil 3 on Apple platforms.

As for the exact hardware Apple gaming fans will require to jump in, an iPhone 16, an iPhone 15 Pro, as well as every iPad or Mac with the M1 chip or later are supported to play Resident Evil 3.

Like previous releases, mobile devices are able to jump in without a dedicated controller using touch to play, but Capcom is recommending a controller for the best experience. Apple's Universal Purchase offer is back too, meaning fans can buy the game once and play it across any compatible platforms with full cross-progression.

Here's a short description of the action horror experience straight from Capcom:

Resident Evil 3 follows S.T.A.R.S. officer Jill Valentine in her desperate journey to escape the viral outbreak spreading through Raccoon City. The game delivers a unique strain of survival horror based on the fear of being pursued by a relentless force, the Bio Organic Weapon known as Nemesis. Powered by Capcom’s RE ENGINE, this vivid reimagining of the original game delivers action-packed gameplay and bone-chilling visuals with detail and fidelity that can only be realized by today’s current technology.

For those who may be on the fence about purchasing, Capcom is also offering a portion of the game for free. Simply download it to a supported device, and the start of the campaign will be fully playable. If the full game is purchased after, the save will simply continue.

The Resident Evil 3 remake is now available for purchase from the App Store here. The launch comes with a special discount attached to it too, dropping the price by 67%. The launch discount will go away on April 16.