Certain Galaxy A Series users will soon get direct Gemini access through the side button

Samsung has announced a software update for select Galaxy A series phones that lets users launch the Gemini AI assistant by pressing and holding the side button. It's a feature usually found on flagship models like the Galaxy S series, which is now coming to the more affordable A series to make AI tools easier for more people to use.

The Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G, and A26 5G, which were unveiled last month, were the first A series models to get Samsung's new "Awesome Intelligence" features, like the upgraded Circle to Search. This new side button shortcut adds another way to make using AI even easier on these devices and other compatible A-series models. Samsung and Google have been working together closely on integrating AI, as evidenced by the deeper Gemini features in the Galaxy S25 series, and this update extends that collaboration to the A series.

Having faster access to Gemini means users can more intuitively get help with everyday tasks. Instead of unlocking the phone and finding the app, a simple press and hold gets the assistant ready. This allows users to quickly do things like check their schedule, discover places nearby, get gift ideas, or even perform tasks across different apps using voice commands, like finding a restaurant on Google Maps and sharing the location with a friend through a message.

Samsung sees this as a way to put "intelligent support into the flow of daily tasks." As Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office for Samsung's Mobile eXperience Business, put it:

Samsung and Google have been working together to deliver seamless, intuitive and meaningful AI experiences, making the latest technology more accessible for more users. We’re excited that Galaxy A series users will now be able to activate Gemini faster and more naturally through a simple gesture that brings intelligent support into the flow of daily tasks.

The update that enables this feature is set to begin rolling out globally in early May for certain Galaxy A series models, though the timing may change. That includes devices like the Galaxy A56 5G, A55 5G, A54 5G, A36 5G, A35 5G, A34 5G, A26 5G, A25 5G, A25e 5G, and A24, as long as they're running One UI 7. You can read the full announcement here.