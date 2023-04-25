ChatGPT lets you go incognito which disables history and the use of your data for training

OpenAI has updated ChatGPT to make it a bit more user-friendly for those worried about privacy. Users should start to see an option in the ChatGPT settings to switch off “Chat History & Training” as well as an option to export their data. The new features were disclosed by Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, who was speaking to Reuters.

Murati told Reuters that ChatGPT will be focusing on user privacy more in the future. Apparently, the decision to address privacy has been discussed internally at the company for months and is not in response to the concerns that were raised by the Italian Data Protection Authority which decided to ban the service in the country over privacy violations.

To find the setting, log in to ChatGPT and select your name in the bottom left, then press Settings and then by Data Controls press Show. You can then turn off the tracking and history settings and export your data.

While the extra privacy is nice, there is a small caveat to note and that is that your chats will still be stored by OpenAI for 30 days to ensure you’re not abusing its systems. Thankfully, it will not use this data for the further training of its models.

