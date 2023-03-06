ChatGPT made a browser puzzle game on its own (kind of) and you can play it right now

ChatGPT has gotten less publicity lately thanks to Microsoft's public test of the new Bing chatbot, even though it uses technology made by ChatGPT's owner OpenAI. However, it looks like ChatGPT was made to create a fully playable browser puzzle game based on just a few interactions with a human.

The Puzzled Penguin Substack page (via Hackernews) written by Daniel Tait, shows how the interaction with ChatGPT began from a simple request to show new puzzle games for people who like Sudoku. After showing a list of similar games, Tait then asked the chatbot to "invent a logic puzzle similar to sudoku that doesn't currently exist. ChatGPT did just that, with a puzzle game called "Labyrinth Sudoku".

Tait then asked the chatbot to keep inventing new puzzle games. It did so and finally came up with a game called "Sum Delete". He then asked if ChatGPT could then create a playable version, using HTML and JavaScript. ChatGPT did exactly that.

Tait then spent the next few hours interacting with the chatbot to improve the game's rules and looks, including asking it to add CSS code. Finally, the playable version was complete, and ChatGPT even named it "Sumplete".

The game is now available to play on the Sumplete.com website. While it was made with a lot of interactions with a human, it definitely shows how ChatGPT, and similar chatbot AIs, could help developers in coding apps and games in the future.

Source: Puzzled Penguin via Hackernews