ChatGPT Plus now available as a new subscription plan

ChatGPT's release took the world by storm, attracting not only a plethora of users worldwide, but also its fair share of controversy. Amid cries of AI plagiarism, attempts to combat ChatGPT-generated research papers, and all sorts of ruckus surrounding the conversational AI chatbot, OpenAI has continued with its plans to improve upon the services offered through it.

With news of a payment plan unveiled just a few days ago, the first among multiple subscription plans in the pipeline has now been released by the AI firm. Available now at a price point of $20 a month, ChatGPT Plus offers the following additional features to premium users:

General access to ChatGPT, even during peak times

Faster response times

Priority access to new features and improvements

OpenAI has also remarked upon how the widely accessed research preview has enabled it to improve upon the limitations offered by the service, as well as understanding and analyzing various use cases that users have capitalized upon. As such, other low-cost and use-case specific plans are also being explored, with the ChatGPT API waitlist planned to be launched soon as well.

Currently only available to U.S. customers, the new offering is planned to be expanded to other countries and regions soon as well. Those interested can apply via the official waitlist, with OpenAI aiming to start the process of inviting potential users over the coming weeks. Those who are planning to continue utilizing the free version can take solace in the fact that the company still holds them in high regard, noting that "We love our free users and will continue to offer free access to ChatGPT".