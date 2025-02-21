When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

ChatGPT Pro users in more countries can now try its AI agent, Operator

The OpenAI logo on glass windows
Image via Depositphotos

Last month, OpenAI introduced its AI agent called "Operator," designed to perform tasks on behalf of the user. Unlike a chatbot, an AI agent like Operator can be summoned to book tickets, navigate through websites, make hotel reservations, fill out forms, and more.

But then, OpenAI's Operator was available as a research preview only to ChatGPT Pro users in the United States. However, today, in an official post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI announced that Operator is now available in more countries.

ChatGPT Pro users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the UK, along with most places where ChatGPT is available can use AI-agent Operator. The company did add that they are working on making Operator available in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland, and will update once they are ready to be deployed in these countries. The wait might be because of stricter compliance requirements.

OpenAI's Operator is not just a tool to automate tasks—it is also trained to hand back control to the user when needed. This prevents the AI agent from doing things automatically and causing unnecessary trouble, which could be handy when dealing with tasks related to payments or sharing sensitive information.

OpenAI operator

ChatGPT Pro plan is available for $200 per month and can be used via its dedicated webpage. The company has plans to bring Operator to all its clients shortly. Do note that the Operator works on a separate window.

