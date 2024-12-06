When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

ChatGPT will allow users to organize their chats into Projects

ChatGPT Projects

Back in June, Anthropic introduced the concept of Projects in its Claude experience. Claude Projects allowed users to better organize their chat activity. Each project could have a set of custom instructions and the ability to ground responses based on uploaded files.

A new leak today revealed that OpenAI's ChatGPT will also introduce a similar feature called Projects. With ChatGPT Projects, users will be able to keep chats, files, and custom instructions in one place. Users can create several projects depending on their needs.

ChatGPT Projects capabilities:

  • Ability to select a specific output language.
  • Ability to select tone and writing style for the output.
  • Ability to attach documents, images, code files, and more for grounding the responses.
  • Ability to add custom instructions that will tailor the way ChatGPT responds in the project. For example, users can add instructions like "Respond in Chinese, reference the latest OpenAI API documentation. List down the response in bullet points."

The custom instructions can be up to 8,000 characters.

As part of the ongoing '12 Days of OpenAI' event, OpenAI is expected to make new announcements every weekday until December 20th. Yesterday, OpenAI made the following two significant announcements.

  • The new ChatGPT Pro plan, which costs $200 per month, comes with unlimited access to o1, o1-mini, and GPT-4o, unlimited access to advanced voice, and exclusive access to o1 pro mode.
  • The o1 reasoning model is out of preview. The new o1 model is faster and performs better at coding, math, and writing when compared to the o1 preview. Also, the o1 model now supports image uploads.

OpenAI may officially announce ChatGPT Projects as part of the '12 Days of OpenAI' event in the coming days. These new and upcoming announcements will further solidify OpenAI's position as a leader in the AI market.

