Check our list to see if your Samsung TV or monitor just got the new Netflix HDR10+ upgrade

If you have certain Samsung TV or monitor models, you will now be able to watch Netflix content in all its glory thanks to support for HDR10+. This technology improves the picture quality of Netflix shows and movies by delivering deeper contrast and more vibrant colors. The Korean firm even goes as far as to say that this provides viewers with a “truly cinematic experience.”

The HDR10+ technology was developed by Samsung back in 2017 with Amazon Video, so it’s interesting to see that it has taken 8 years for viewers of Netflix content to benefit. If you consume content elsewhere, Samsung said it has formed relationships with other partners to support HDR10+ on their content as well, but it didn’t reveal which partners were involved.

“HDR10+ enhances the way we watch content, delivering deeper contrast and more vibrant colors for a truly cinematic experience,” said Taeyong Son, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to bring this technology to Netflix’s 300 million plus members and will continue collaborating with various partners to expand HDR10+ support across our product lineup and the broader streaming ecosystem.”

One of the drawbacks of this support is that it’s only available for newer products from Samsung including:

2025 Samsung Neo QLED

2025 Samsung OLED

2025 Samsung Lifestyle TVs

Samsung 2025 and 2024 monitors

Thankfully, Samsung says the list of supported devices will grow in the future.

As previously reported, access to HDR10+ content on Netflix will require a subscription to the Premium plan which costs a hefty $24.99 per month. With that plan, you also get 4K support and spatial audio support.

In other Netflix news, the streaming giant said that you can now select many more languages for subtitles on its platform when using a TV. This was already the case on mobile and the web but now it’s an option on TV too where viewing is a lot more comfortable.

Source: Samsung