Check out some great tech audiobooks from Audible for free

Chip War: The Quest to Dominate the World's Most Critical Technology. Written by Chris Miller and read by Stephen Graybill, it documents the current battle in the microchip industry between the United States and China. Here is a description:

Economic historian Chris Miller explains how the technology works and why it’s so important, recounting the fascinating events that led to the United States perfecting the chip design, and to America’s victory in the Cold War by using faster chips to render the Soviet Union’s arsenal of precision-guided weapons obsolete. But lately, America has let key components of the chip-building process slip out of its grasp, leading to a worldwide chip shortage and a new war brewing with a superpower adversary that is desperate to bridge the gap.

There's been a ton of talk lately about how AI may fundamentally reshape the future of humanity. One new book that aims to look at the consequences of artificial intelligence has three major authors. The Age of AI: And Our Human Future comes from former US Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and the dean of MIT's Schwarzman College of Computing Daniel Huttenlocher. The audiobook is narrated by Eric Pollins. Here's a quick summary:

In The Age of AI, three leading thinkers have come together to consider how AI will change our relationships with knowledge, politics, and the societies in which we live. The Age of AI is an essential roadmap to our present and our future, an era unlike any that has come before.

After those heavy subjects, you may be ready to listen to something a bit more lighthearted. Cliff Bleszinski rose to fame in the video game world by helping to create the Unreal and Gears of War game franchises for Epic Games. In his new book Control Freak: My Epic Adventure Making Video Games, he goes over his many successes, and also his failures, in that industry. Here's a quick summary of the audio book, which is read by Kurt Kanazawa:

He describes the grueling hours, obscene amounts of Mountain Dew, and obsessive focus necessary to achieve his singular creative visions. He details Epic’s rise to industry leader, thanks largely to his work on best-selling franchises Unreal and Gears of War (and, later, his input on a little game called Fortnite), as well as his own awkward ascent from shy, acne-riddled introvert to sports-car-driving celebrity rubbing shoulders with Bill Gates.

