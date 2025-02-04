China launches antitrust probe against Google in retaliation for US tariffs

The Chinese government started an antitrust probe of Google, state media reported yesterday. It announced an investigation into Google along with other countermeasures, including retaliatory tariffs and export controls for critical minerals.

In announcing the investigation, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation noted it suspected Google had violated this country's antitrust law. While a few details regarding the investigation were publicly released, some media reports reflect that the probe may delve into Google's leading position in regards to Android and the eventual damage to smartphone manufacturers located in China, such as Oppo and Xiaomi.

The timing of the Google probe is interesting, considering that the announcement came just hours after the US imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese goods. China has promised to hit back and will implement retaliatory levies on some American products, including a 15% tariff on coal and natural gas, while a 10% tariff will be applied to crude oil, agricultural equipment, larger cars and pickup trucks.

Furthermore, China has announced export restrictions on certain critical minerals, including tungsten, tellurium, ruthenium, molybdenum, and ruthenium. These materials are essential for modern infrastructure and technology production, potentially disrupting global supply chains.

Separately, China also listed two American firms, PVH Corp (the parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger), along with biotechnology firm Illumina, as being on its unreliable entity list. The Ministry claimed these companies had taken "discriminatory measures against Chinese enterprises" and "damaged" legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms.

President Trump said the administration was going to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the next couple of days, but he warned tariffs would be "very, very substantial" if there is no deal.

The tit-for-tat escalation between the world's two largest economies shows no signs of abating. While tariffs against Mexico and Canada have been temporarily paused for a month to allow for trade negotiations, no such reprieve has been announced for the US-China trade dispute.