Chrome mobile app gets 'Chrome Actions' and four new features

Google is adding five new features to the Chrome mobile app on Android and iOS to improve search experience when using the web browser. To begin with, Google has baked a feature called Chrome Actions that populates relevant options in the search results to do things quickly.

Let's say if you a looking for a restaurant, Chrome will display buttons to call, get directions, and read reviews of the place. The feature opens up a whole world of possibilities as you can use different trigger words to perform various tasks using the search bar. Chrome Actions is now available on Android and will arrive on iOS devices during the fall season, Google said in a blog post.

Chrome has got a new shortcut suggestions feature to improve search results by taking cues from what you usually type to find a particular website. For instance, you might type "schedules" to get to the website of your local metro operator because that word is included in the site's description.

The feature tries to ensure that the metro website shows up higher in the search results when you type "schedules" in the address bar. It's now available on both Android and iOS. Specifically for iOS, Chrome now shows trending searches when you tap on the address bar on a new tap page. This feature is already available on Android and Web.

For Android tablets and iPads, Chrome now comes with a refreshed address bar to advantage of larger screens. The address bar has the Material You treatment and now appears as an overlay above the website you're on. So, you can quickly go back to the website if you want.

Google has also updated Chrome's Discover Feed to show live sports cards. It will show automatic updates about ongoing games for the teams you've followed or shown interest in the past.