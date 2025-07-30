Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gains frame generation, battle retry, and more in new update

The biggest indie video game of 2025, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, is continuing to receive post-launch updates. Developer Sandfall Interactive has now released Patch 1.4.0 for the RPG, and highlights include tech upgrades aimed at PC players, an option to quickly re-enter lost battles, and other quality of life improvements.

On the PC side, the studio has brought in frame generation and low latency support for those running Nvidia (DLSS) and Intel (XeSS) graphics. Unfortunately, AMD's own upscaling and frame-gen solution, FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), will be getting support later. "We are still exploring support for FSR, but we need more time to work on it. Stay tuned for more updates on that in a future patch," added the developer.

Next, a Battle Retry will now pop up when the player's squad is defeated in action. The studio said that this was one of its most requested changes and will now let players quickly re-enter the failed arena for a rematch. The studio has also made several polish passes on some environments "for a more immersive experience."

Other quality-of-life changes of this update include a Lumina Cost display in the Pictos menu for better battle planning, an autoplay dialog option outside of cutscenes, and separate volume sliders for independently adjusting exploration and combat phases.

"Thank you all for your continued support for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33," added the company, while also teasing something more that's coming in. "Of course, there is more to come in the future."

The complete changelog for update 1.4.0 can be read here, which also goes over several combat bug fixes and even some bugged achievement triggers that have been resolved.