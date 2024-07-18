Commercial Microsoft 365 subscribers can now use Copilot to make quizzes in Forms

For the past few months, Microsoft has been adding Copilot generative AI features for its Forms app for help in making forms and surveys. We have been promised that Copilot assistance for making quizzes in Forms was in the works. Today, the company announced that commercial Microsoft 365 subscribers who also have purchased a Copilot for Microsoft 365 license can now use Copilot to help make quizzes in Forms.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

You can specify your intentions, such as the quiz subject, audience, types of questions, and more—or simply choose from suggested prompts by clicking the 'View prompts' button to generate a quiz. For example, as a middle school teacher, you could ask Copilot to create a math quiz for grade 9 students. Copilot will then generate the quiz draft based on your specifications.

In addition, Microsoft says Copilot can automatically generate a set of questions for a Forms quiz by simply cutting and pasting content from another source. For example, you could copy a page from a biology textbook and put it in the Draft with Copilot section of Forms and it will create a draft quiz that you can then edit and launch.

This new feature will not only create questions for Forms quizzes via text prompts or copied content, it can also include the correct answers for each question in the quiz form. Of course, you can still check to see if those Copilot-generated answers are indeed correct and you can edit those answers before the quiz launches. You can also add or remove questions from the quiz or make edits to the questions.

At the moment, this feature is only available for commercial Microsoft 365 subscribers, including its Enterprise, SMB, and EDU customers. Today's blog post seems to hit the Copilot quizzes generation feature in Forms will expand to more users in the future.