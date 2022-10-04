Company of Heroes 3 hit with three-month delay as Relic focuses on polish

Sega and Relic Entertainment have announced a delay for Company of Heroes 3, the latest entry in the popular real-time strategy series. The PC title received a launch date only in July this year, which is when the developer planned a November 17, 2022 outing. But now, the game has been hit with a three-month delay, with it now aiming for February 23, 2023.

Relic said that the delay was to make sure the game reaches the high standard of polish both players and the studio expect to hit before launch. It will be "finalizing features while also squashing bugs" during this period.

The upcoming real-time strategy game will feature two campaigns, one focusing on Italy with a dynamic sandbox battle map, while the other will be a classic linear experience set in the North African theater. Four factions, competitive and coop multiplayer, modding tools, and Steam Workshop support are confirmed to be there at launch too.

"Over the next 4-months we will not be adding any new features — the factions, units, modes, campaigns, and modding tools for CoH3 are all set for launch," added Relic. "Now it’s just a matter of tuning and polishing everything to deliver on that core experience."

This is also not the only real-time strategy project that Relic is currently in charge of, with it also planning the biggest update yet for Age of Empires IV later this month.