Copilot for Gaming announced, an 'AI-driven sidekick' for Xbox games

Microsoft is finally injecting its AI efforts into its Xbox brand, and as expected, it's called Copilot for Gaming. The announcement arrived during the official Xbox Podcast, introducing the upcoming feature as the "ultimate gaming sidekick." An early preview will soon be available via mobile.

The complete podcast shows off multiple demos where Xbox Corporate Vice President of Gaming AI, Fatima Kardar, and Vice President of Next Generation, Jason Ronald, show off several concepts in action. Watch it below. Keep in mind, though, that the actual implementation will probably be a slightly different experience.

“Gaming is the only form of entertainment where you can get stuck,” said Kardar on the podcast. “So that’s where you want something to show up to say, ‘let’s help you get past that.'”

The AI feature is being aimed at multiple areas where gamers might need help. This includes assistance for gameplay like a coach, perhaps on a difficult part of the experience or when returning to an older title, as well as with the installation and setup of new titles. Microsoft wants players to spend less time on tasks like searching, downloading, and updating games and more time actually playing them.

“It’s not just about AI showing up to help you, it’s about AI showing up at the right moment,” Kardar elaborated. “We really have to think about the experience we’ve built, it cannot be intrusive.”

The initial launch of Copilot for Gaming will arrive for Xbox Insiders via the Xbox mobile app sometime in April. Later, Microsoft plans to bring the experience to other devices. Head here to join the Xbox Insider Program and try out the new AI capabilities when they are available