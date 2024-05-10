Corsair launches MP700 PRO SE PCIe Gen 5 SSD with an optional water block

Corsair has expanded its SSD portfolio with a new flagship Gen 5 model called MP700 PRO SE. It comes in two storage configurations: 2TB and 4TB. You can get it without a heatsink, with a heatsink and a fan, or a 1/4" water block to ensure maximum speeds without any thermal throttling under heavy loads.

According to Corsair, the MP700 PRO SE is made for the latest AMD and Intel systems with PCIe Gen 5 support and custom-made liquid cooling loops. That makes it possible to run the drive at up to 14,000MB/s sequential read and 12,000MB/s sequential write, which are slightly higher than the "regular" MP700 PRO with its 12,400MB/s read and 11,800MB/s write speeds (also sequential).

Of course, whether a regular customer needs a liquid-cooled SSD is an open question. Still, those frequently straining their systems with heavy storage loads might benefit from extra cooling performance. That is assuming they are ready to spend over $600 on a drive and additional money on integrating it into their custom loops.

Speaking of prices, the MP700 PRO SE is now available on Corsair's official website (via VideoCardz). The 4TB variant will set you back an eye-watering $639.99, while the 2TB costs $344.99. The version without a heatsink costs $624.99.

Corsair's MP700 PRO lineup already consists of several SKUs. Corsair is offering its flagship Gen 5 SSD in bare-bone form without any heatsink (for those who already have drive cooling), one with a massive radiator and a fan for active air cooling, and now one with an integrated water bloсk for custom loops. The MP700 PRO starts at $179.99 for the 1TB variant without a heatsink and goes all the way up to $595 for the 4TB with an air cooler or a water block.

