CrowdStrike strikes again, causing app crashes on Windows 11 24H2

Microsoft issued a warning that Windows 11 version 24H2 with certain antivirus software is causing apps, such as Excel and Word, to stop responding and freeze. Fortunately, the bug has already been mitigated with a temporary workaround.

According to a document published on the official Microsoft Support website, the problem affects organizations with CrowdStrike's Falcon sensor software (the one that caused global blue screens of death earlier this year) and the Enhanced Exploitation Visibility Prevention Policy setting enabled in the Prevention Policy applied to the host. Microsoft says app freezes occur on systems after in-place updates or clean installation of Windows 11 24H2.

As of right now, there is no information on whether other Windows versions are affected. Also, consumers with Home or Pro editions of Windows 11 version 24H2 are immune to the bug.

Fortunately, a workaround has already been applied. Microsoft says CrowdStrike temporarily fixed the problem by turning off problematic features. A permanent solution will be available in the future.

This issue is mitigated. CrowdStrike temporarily disabled the Enhanced Exploitation Visibility Prevention Policy setting on hosts running Windows 11, version 24H2.

Affected customers and IT admins can learn more about the issue here.

Apps freezing due to antivirus software is another bug recently discovered in just-launched Windows 11 version 24H2. While it does not affect regular consumers, plenty of other known issues may ruin your day if your system is affected. Those include blue screens of death when using apps like Voicemeeter, freezes when using the integrated camera, more blue screens of death due to anti-cheat software, incorrect disk cleanup reporting, and more.

While Windows 11 version 24H2 is available, and you can install it right away (even if your system is not supported), for many users, waiting until Microsoft gives its latest release a bit more polish will be the best and safest option.