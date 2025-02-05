When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Debloat and optimize Windows 10 and 11 with open-source WinScript app

Here at Neowin, we love all sorts of utilities and tools that help make Windows 11 more personal and less annoying. The thing about the operating system is that there are many features hidden somewhere deep inside, with some requiring changing the registry or doing other whacky stuff. Even though Microsoft is making some progress in this regard (some of the much-needed mouse options are finally available in the Settings app), there is still a lot of work to do in this area, and third-party apps are a great help.

In our recent "Top 10 apps for Windows 11 users in 2025," we mentioned WinToys, a useful app for system maintenance, and there is now another kid on the block called WinScript.

WinScript is an open-source application that offers a convenient interface for executing various scripts and changing settings that are not available within the native GUI. The app spreads its features across multiple sections like "Tools," "Debloat," "Privacy," "Telemetry," "Gaming," "Performance," and more. The best part is that you can see what WinScript does on the "View Script" tag to check what the app is about to execute.

Since debloating Windows 11 is quite a popular thing among enthusiasts, WinScript will be useful if you want to do stuff like removing widgets, all third-party apps (preinstalled), Copilot, Edge, OneDrive, Microsoft Store, and other features some consider useless. You can also turn off telemetry and data collection, restore the old context menu, and more.

Another interesting thing about WinScript is that it lets you quickly install various useful applications, drivers, media apps, and other tools using the Chocolatey package manager. All you have to do is tick what is interesting and then go to the View Script tab and click Run.

You can download WinScript from its GitHub repository. It is available as an installer and as a portable version.

