Dell Pro Max Plus is its "most powerful laptop" to help you get cloud AI performance at home

Today at its Dell Technology World 2025 event, which coincides with Computex, the company announced a new product to expand its Dell Pro Max lineup of PCs. For those not familiar, the Pro Max series, as the name suggests, are high performance PCs and comprise both desktops and laptops.

Dell is expanding its laptop lineup with the new Pro Max Plus. The company says that select models of its Pro Max Plus laptops will be equipped with the Qualcomm AI 100 Inference Card, making it the first mobile workstations to include an enterprise-grade discrete neural processing unit (dNPU).

The integration of this hardware is expected to significantly improve AI performance since NPUs are fine-tuned for hardware-accelerating AI/ML workloads.

Each Qualcomm AI 100 dNPU features 16 AI cores and Dell is using a dual AI 100 configuration in its Pro Max Plus laptops. Thus in total, the Qualcomm AI 100 dNPUs are packing 32 AI cores, 288 MB of on-die SRAM (9 MB per AI core) and 64GB of LPDDR4x memory with a memory bandwidth of up to 274 GB/s.

Dell claims its new Pro Max Plus workstation notebooks can process Large Language Models (LLMs) ranging from 30 billion to 109 billion parameters. As a result, AI engineers and data scientists working on applications such as chatbots and AI agents should benefit from improved speed and precision in inferencing.

The adoption of discrete NPUs in mobile form factor devices is also meant for enabling more powerful local AI processing so that reliance on cloud-based services can be reduced. Additionally, local computation may lead to lower operational costs compared to server-based environments and should also help deal with some of the privacy-related concerns.

Now you might be wondering what's the CPU on this device. Dell says they have 55 watt Intel Arrow Lake HX parts in them alongside 256 GB of system memory (DRAM), and up to 16 TB of storage space (SSD). Arrow Lake HX was revealed earlier this year at CES 2025.

When it comes to pricing, that was not revealed today, but given that Dell expects the availability to commence later in the year, we will likely get pricing information sometime ahead of that.