Developers port a Windows XP virtual machine to Apple's Vision Pro simulator

Vision Pro is Apple’s new $3,499 AR headset that was announced back in June. While the mixed-reality headset is yet to be put on the shelves, the Cupertino company has released the software development kit, allowing 3rd parties to begin building apps and services.

And that’s exactly what the folks over at UTM, a system emulator and virtual machine host for iOS and macOS, did. They managed to pull off an interesting feat by porting the classic Windows XP virtual machine to Apple's Vision Pro simulator (Via 9to5Mac).

In a video shared on X, UTM demonstrates Windows XP successfully emulated in visionOS. But there is no way to control the virtual machine once it is running. This is because the input support, which would allow users to interact with the virtual machine, has not been implemented yet.

UTM is now running on Vision Pro (simulator)! Still need to implement input devices but here's a sneak peek. pic.twitter.com/xYnSgTdXpi — UTM (@UTMapp) August 8, 2023

9to5Mac reports the UTM app will allow you to run Windows XP on your Vision Pro headset when it launches. However, the outlet notes you won’t find UTM in the App Store because Apple doesn't allow virtual machine apps on iOS. However, it can be sideloaded on the device.

To remind you, Apple Vision Pro allows switching between full virtual reality and augmented reality modes using a physical dial. It does not include hand controllers, but users can navigate through apps using gestures and voice commands.

The device will include a battery pack that Apple claims will run for about two hours on a single charge. You can also plug it into a power source. Inside the Vision Pro, there are two Apple silicon chips – one is the familiar M2 chip found in the Mac, and the other is a new R1 chip.

During WWDC 2023, Apple announced that the Vision Pro headset will be available for purchase early next year on Apple's website and at Apple Stores in the U.S.