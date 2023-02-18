Diablo IV open beta coming March 17-19 for pre-orders, and March 24-26 for everyone else

The time is almost here for fans of the Diablo action-RPG game franchise. Ahead of its full launch on June 6, Blizzard has just announced the open beta dates for Diablo IV. People who have pre-ordered the game can check out the beta from March 17-19. Everyone can play the open beta from March 24-26, if you sign up for a free Battle.net account.

During the open beta, players will be able to check out the prologue and the first act of the full game, along with its first zone, called Fractured Peaks, and you can bring your character up to level 25. If you reach that level cap, you can still keep playing in the open beta test until it ends. Unfortunately, your level progress will not transfer to the full game.

To help you prepare for the beta test. Blizzard will hold a Diablo IV live chat with its lead world designer Art Peshkov, lead systems designer Meng Song, and game director Joe Shely. The livestream will be held on February 28 at 11 am Pacific time (2 pm Eastern time), on Blizzard's YouTube and Twitch channels.

Diablo IV was first announced over three years ago at BlizzCon in November 2019 and a closed beta for the game was held in November 2022. The full game is coming to the PC, Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. You can pre-order the game on Amazon now.

