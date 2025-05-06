Doom: The Dark Ages, Revenge of the Savage Planet, Xenoverse, and more reach Xbox Game Pass

We have crossed over into May, and Microsoft is already preparing a big injection of fresh games into its Game Pass subscription services. Aside from the massive Doom: The Dark Ages launch from Microsoft first-party studio id Software, the PC, console, and cloud service are touting some major games like Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Revenge of the Savage Planet, and much more.

Here are all the games announced for Game Pass this time:

Dredge (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available Now

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available Now Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 7

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 7 Dungeons of Hinterberg (Console) – May 7

(Console) – May 7 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Series X|S) – May 7

(Xbox Series X|S) – May 7 Metal Slug Tactics (Console) – May 7

(Console) – May 7 Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 8

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 8 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 8

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 8 Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Cloud and Console) – May 13

(Cloud and Console) – May 13 DOOM: The Dark Ages (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 15

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 15 Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 16

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 16 Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20 Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20

From the bunch, Doom: The Dark Ages, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, and Revenge of the Savage Planet are all day-one drops onto Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass services for no extra cost.

Meanwhile, five games will be leaving Game Pass on May 15. They are Brothers A Tale of Two Sons, Chants of Sennaar, Dune: Spice Wars, Hauntii, and The Big Con.

With the first half of May out of the way, expect the next Game Pass announcement to come out of Microsoft in two weeks.