Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for a week

The Epic Games Store Mega Sale has just kicked off, and that means mystery giveaways have returned. If going by previous years, these special giveaways tend to be a little more high-profile than the standard weekly offers from the store. Kicking off the first seven-day mystery freebie is a copy of Dragon Age Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition, the BioWare-developed RPG.

Released in 2014 as the third installment in the series, Inquisition offers another choice-driven narrative RPG. This time, the story has players attempting to settle the faction wars happening in the continent of Thedas while hordes of demons are being unleashed from a portal in the sky.

The title has you crossing multiple regions to gather allies and influence and build a war machine capable of defeating the demon army. This being the GOTY version of the title means you also receive all of the story DLC for free.

With the next Dragon Age on the horizon, this might be a good opportunity for interested players to see what this popular fantasy universe has to offer. Dragon Age Dreadwolf doesn't have a release date attached to it yet, but the highly-anticipated BioWare RPG is set to get a full reveal later this year.

Also, as part of the Mega Sale celebrations, Discord has partnered with Epic Games to offer its Discord Nitro service for free. 30 days of the subscription can be claimed by new members or those who haven't subscribed in the past 12 months to the service, with the offer running until June 13.

Dragon Age Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until May 23. The game usually costs $39.99 to purchase when not on sale. The next giveaway is back to being a mystery offer, so come back in a week to find out what's going free.